Iran, US To Hold 3Rd Round Of Indirect Nuclear Talks Next Week After 'Constructive Atmosphere' Noted In Rome Discussions

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran and the United States have agreed to resume indirect nuclear talks next week, following a second round of negotiations in Rome that both sides described as taking place in a“constructive atmosphere,” according to Iranian state media.

“The atmosphere of these talks was constructive,” Iranian state TV reported Saturday, echoing comments from the Tasnim news agency.

The talks come as part of a renewed diplomatic push to resolve tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme , which have escalated since the US withdrew from a 2015 deal under President Donald Trump .

Indirect dialogue via Oman

Negotiations were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and President Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, who communicated indirectly through an Omani mediator.

Officials noted that Araqchi and Witkoff only interacted briefly at the end of the first round in Muscat, which was also described as positive.

Iran pushes for a“reasonable and logical” deal

Ahead of the talks , Araqchi reiterated Iran's commitment to diplomacy in a meeting with his Italian counterpart.

“All parties involved in the talks should seize the opportunity to reach a reasonable and logical nuclear deal,” he said, as quoted by Iranian state media.

“Such an agreement should respect Iran's legitimate rights and lead to the lifting of unjust sanctions on the country while addressing any doubts about its nuclear work.”

Speaking in Moscow on Friday, Araqchi added:“Reaching an agreement with the US is possible-as long as Washington is realistic.”

Rome as a diplomatic bridge

Italy has embraced its role as host of the talks, with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani posting on social media:“Rome becomes the capital of peace and dialogue. I encouraged (Araqchi) to follow the path of negotiation against nuclear arms.”

“The hope of the Italian government is that all together may find a positive solution for the Middle East.”

Tehran warns against unrealistic expectations

Despite the optimistic tone, Iranian officials sought to manage expectations, amid reports speculating that a deal could soon lift sanctions.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered a cautious stance:“I am neither overly optimistic nor pessimistic,” he said earlier this week, signaling a wait-and-see approach.

Trump reinforces pressure campaign

Speaking to reporters on Friday, President Trump reaffirmed his administration's hardline stance:“I'm for stopping Iran, very simply, from having a nuclear weapon. They can't have a nuclear weapon. I want Iran to be great and prosperous and terrific.”

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has revived his“maximum pressure” strategy, which previously led to the US withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord and reimposition of harsh sanctions.

Nuclear dispute at the core

Washington is pressing Tehran to halt its enrichment of uranium beyond civilian energy needs, which the US suspects could be used to build an atomic weapon.

Iran maintains that its programme is peaceful, but says it wants binding guarantees that the US will not backtrack on any new deal.

Iran sets firm red lines

A senior Iranian official, speaking anonymously, outlined Tehran's key demands:



No dismantling of uranium-enriching centrifuges

No complete halt to uranium enrichment No reduction of enriched stockpile below 2015 levels

The official also ruled out talks on Iran's ballistic missile programme, calling it part of the country's non-negotiable defense policy.