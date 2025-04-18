15 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

The issue has five worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the TIME100: actor and producer Demi Moore, artist and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg, former tennis player and entrepreneur Serena Williams, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, and co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis.Novo Nordisk has become aware of several hundred units of Ozempic(semaglutide) injection 1 mg distributed outside the Novo Nordisk authorized supply chain in the US. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also updated its website with information about these counterfeit versions of Ozempic.The AS-DT1 leverages miniaturization and optical lens technologies from Sony's machine vision industrial cameras making it ideal for applications where space and weight constraints are paramount, including drones, robotics, and more.More than half (51%) of Americans think it's somewhat or very likely they will outlive their savings, according to the study. In contrast, only 16% feel confident enough to say the prospect of outliving their wealth is "very unlikely."Along with the burger launch, Chili's is also helping diners offset outrageous fast food prices with Fast Food Financing for those moments when a Chili's just isn't in reach.President Donald Trump's approval rating is steady at 48%, with the highest approval on his handling of immigration (51%) and reducing the cost of government (50%), and the lowest on his handling of inflation (41%) and tariffs and trade policy (41%).The transaction does not include the acquisition of Nikola's business, customer base, or technology related to Nikola's hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks. As part of the agreement, Lucid will take over Nikola's former Coolidge manufacturing facility (680 E Houser Rd, Coolidge, AZ), as well as the Phoenix facility (4141 E Broadway Rd, Phoenix, AZ) previously used as Nikola's headquarters and product development center.EARTHDAY's two year renewable energy-focused theme, Our Power, Our Planet, has inspired over 10,000 events in the U.S alone, backing its calls for the tripling of electricity generation via renewable energy sources by 2030, eliminating fossil fuels subsidies, and securing inexhaustible sources of clean energy.No need for a grill-limited-edition Pringles x Miller Lite crisps perfectly combine your favorite beer-infused barbeque staples, Beer Can Chicken and Grilled Beer Brat, bringing all the best flavors of a cookout into a single can of snackable crisps.The company pledged $100 million over the next five years to help equip the workforce of the future with the skills needed, leveraging technology to meet global market demands as the world undergoes a rapid digital transformation.Lucky burger lovers who secure their pass can enjoy a gourmet burger served with a bottomless side every day of the month of May for only $20. A limited quantity will be available so Red Robin fans are encouraged to act quickly."Mosquitoes aren't just a backyard nuisance-they can also carry diseases that pose real public health risks. Our annual rankings help raise awareness and encourage people to take proactive steps to protect themselves, their families, and their communities," said Dr. Sydney Crawley, Principal Vector Scientist at Terminix.The New York International Auto Show is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a spectacular showcase of vintage, classic, and iconic vehicles that tell the story of America's love affair with the automobile at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan (April 18-27)."SNICKERS is a proud sponsor of the NFL, and we know the Draft can be a rollercoaster - full of nerves, surprises, and big emotions," said Chanel Gant, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "The SNICKERS x Travis Hunter Two-Pack gives fans a cool, satisfying way to take the edge off and enjoy the ride - no matter where their players land."This emergency initiative will help Elton John AIDS Foundation's partners maintain essential services following significant cuts in funding due to the termination of USAID support. The Rocket Response Fund will direct resources to reopen clinics, restore access to essential medications, and maintain prevention services - ensuring people around the world continue to receive the vital HIV care they need.

