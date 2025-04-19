JD Vance Meets Pope Francis In 'Private', Vatican No. 2 Amid Tensions Over US Immigration Policies

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Vice President JD Vance met privately with Pope Francis on Saturday (April 19), according to a news report which cited sources.

The“quick and private” meeting took place at the Pope's residence, Casa Santa Marta, in Vatican City, according to Sky News.

The meeting occurred against the backdrop of growing tensions between the Vatican and the Trump administration over its hardline stance on immigration and recent cuts to international aid programs.

No official readout or images of the meeting were released, and the Vatican has not issued a public statement on the discussion. The Pope, who has been recovering from a serious bout of double pneumonia, has significantly reduced his public engagements in recent weeks.

Pope Francis has been outspoken in his criticism of mass deportations and has consistently advocated for migrant rights and expanded humanitarian support.

Papal rebuke on migrants and death penalty

Francis has long opposed capital punishment , supported by Trump and his allies. In February, just before his hospitalisation, Francis blasted mass deportation plans, warning they strip migrants of dignity.

While Vance has defended the Trump administration's policies, he recently acknowledged the Pope's moral leadership, referring to himself as a“baby Catholic” still learning the faith.

Vance , who converted to Catholicism in 2019, is currently visiting Rome with his family over the Easter weekend. On the same day, he also met with Vatican's number two, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Archbishop Paul Gallagher, the Holy See's Secretary for Relations with States.

In a statement following those meetings, the Vatican said the talks were“cordial” but acknowledged“an exchange of opinions” on a number of sensitive issues, including international conflicts, migrants, and prisoners.

“Particular attention” was paid to“migrants, refugees, and prisoners,” the statement read, signaling unease over the administration's migrant crackdown and approach to foreign policy.

A Roman holiday with family

Vance , who is spending Easter weekend in Rome with his family, toured the Sistine Chapel and visiting Rome's botanical gardens.

Where the Vance family will attend Easter Mass remains unclear. The Vatican has confirmed Pope Francis intends to celebrate Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square, health permitting.

