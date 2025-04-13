403
Egyptian Pres. Heads To Doha, Begins Gulf Tour
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 13 (KUNA) -- President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi departed on Sunday to Qatar, launching a Gulf tour that would also include Kuwait.
Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi stated in a statement that Al-Sisi is scheduled to meet Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to discuss ways to bolster bilateral cooperation across various fields as well as discussing regional developments, particularly efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.
He will also meet with Qatari business representatives to explore opportunities for economic collaboration, it added.
President Al-Sisi will then head to Kuwait on Monday, reaffirming the deep strategic ties between the two countries and their shared commitment to expanding economic and investment cooperation.
During his visit to Kuwait, Al-Sisi is set to meet with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end)
asm
