Russian Army Loses Another 1,220 Troops In Ukraine Over Past Day

The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 13, 2025 amount to nearly 932,670 invaders, including another 1,220 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 10,603 enemy tanks (+12 in the past day), 22,088 armored combat vehicles (+33), 26,163 artillery systems (+71), 1,128 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,128 air defense systems (+1), 370 aircraft, 335 helicopters, 32,425 unmanned aerial vehicles (+147), 3,145 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 43,950 motor vehicles (+143), and 3,799 special equipment units.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 12, there were 95 combat engagements along the frontline, including 23 assaults by Russian troops in the Kursk sector.