U.S. military executes series of airstrikes in northern Yemen
(MENAFN) Late Saturday night, the U.S. military executed 10 airstrikes in northern Yemen, as reported by various sources. These strikes targeted several sites throughout the region.
According to the reports, the airstrikes impacted the Al-Salem district in northern Saada province, the Al-Munira district in western Hodeidah province, and the Vocational Institute located in the Al-Sawma'ah district of central Al-Bayda province.
Currently, there have been no confirmed reports of casualties from these airstrikes.
On Friday, U.S. Central Command announced via X that operations against the Houthis are ongoing. The United States resumed its air campaign against Houthi forces on March 15, emphasizing that the strikes are intended to prevent the group from launching attacks on Israeli and U.S. naval assets in the Red Sea.
The Houthis, who control a large portion of northern Yemen, have previously indicated that they would halt their operations if Israel ceases its offensive in Gaza and permits the flow of essential humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
