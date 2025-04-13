Yo Yo Gabba Surprises Fans At Coachella 2025 Netizens Say, 'Crowd Is More Active Than Gaga' Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) Coachella 2025 took an unexpected and nostalgic turn as Yo Gabba Gabba! hit the stage with a surprise performance that delighted fans of all ages.

According to reports, Hip-hop icon Flavor Flav and funk maestro Thundercat joined the beloved children's show for a lively musical set filled with fun and throwbacks.

Originally hosted by DJ Lance Rock, Yo Gabba Gabba! first aired on Nickelodeon/Nick Jr. in 2007 and ran until 2015. The show made its return in 2024 via Apple TV+ with a new host, Kammy Kam. At Coachella, the performance included fan-favorite tracks like“Yo Gabba Gabbaland,”“Hold Still,”“I'm So Mad (Just Breathe),” and“Party in My Tummy.”

DJ Lance Rock even made a special appearance during the set, joining the crew on stage for a song, much to the crowd's excitement.

Watch the video here:Internet reacts

A netizens replied, 'Crowd is more active than gaga'

A user said,“Wow Wow Wubzy is better and im going to die on this hill”

A user noted, "This is the first time seeing the crowd at Coachella show energy instead of just standing still 😭"

Another mentioned,“the way this set was more impressive than any of the male performers sets 😭”

"Yo Gabba Gabba, a children's musical TV series created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, performed at Coachella 2025, blending its kid-friendly, colorful characters like the green-striped monster Brobee with the festival's adult-oriented music scene," said a user.

"Realizing that a majority if not all people in attendance were literal young children when they watched this show and are now old enough to attend Coachella when I was a junior in HS when this show was on," said another one.

“OK now we already know this but it confirms that everybody's getting high asf at Coachella,” said another user.



The performance of Yo Gabba Gabba! at Coachella highlights the blend of nostalgia and contemporary music culture.

The event showcases how children's entertainment can resonate with adults, creating a unique festival experience. Engaging performances can energize festival crowds, as seen in the lively reaction to the Yo Gabba Gabba! set.

