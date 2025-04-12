403
Marc Marquez Wins Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ducati's Spanish rider Marc Marquez kisses his medal on the podium after winning the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit on saturday. Marc Marquez's younger brother Alex finished second, while Franco Morbidelli was third. The main Grand Prix will be held today in Lusail at 8pm.
