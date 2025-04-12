Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Marc Marquez Wins Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race

Marc Marquez Wins Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Race


2025-04-12 11:03:17
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ducati's Spanish rider Marc Marquez kisses his medal on the podium after winning the Qatar MotoGP Grand Prix sprint race at the Lusail International Circuit on saturday. Marc Marquez's younger brother Alex finished second, while Franco Morbidelli was third. The main Grand Prix will be held today in Lusail at 8pm.

MENAFN12042025000067011011ID1109422837

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search