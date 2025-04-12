UFC 314: Donald Trump, Elon Musk, 'Little X' Land In Miami Netizens Ask 'Where Are X's Siblings?'
Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii, who is often referred to as 'Little X' was seen propped up on his father's shoulders, holding on to his head, as Musk headed to the car after deboarding.UFC 314: Date and time
The UFC 314 is set to begin at 7:00 PM EDT, which is 7: 30 am IST. The high stakes fighting championship at Miami's Kaseya Centre will see Australia's Alexander Volkanovski against Brazil's Diego Lopez.UFC 314: How to watch in India
Several sports outlets will provide a live coverage of the UFC 314 match. In India, fans can also catch the high stakes battle live, via the Sony Liv.Donald Trump and UFC
Donald Trump last attended a UFC event in the fall, shortly after the election, making a return to Madison Square Garden for UFC 309, where he was met with thunderous applause.
Reportedly, Trump is known to be close friends with UFC CEO Dana White.
(Keep checking for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment