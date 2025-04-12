Cop Drives Bike Without Wearing Helmet, Says 'Toothache Hai' - 'Will Ordinary Person Get Same Exemption?'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a shocking display of aggression by those entrusted with public safety, a police personnel in Maharashtra's Nagpur, was caught on camera smacking a man - who allegedly questioned him for violating traffic norms. The clip is now gaining massive traction on social media drawing massive ire from people.

In the now going 1 minute viral video the police personnel driving a bike without helmet is stopped by a man only to confront him for breaking the traffic rules. As the man questions cop riding the bike, he pauses his black Royal Enfield motorcycle - as his helmet rests securely on the fuel tank. The police officer in uniform then gives reason of him not wearing the protective headgear to the man recording act. The officer makes a gesture with his hand inside his mouth to indicate that he had a tootache - which is why he was avoiding headgear. The cop then turns violent on the man recording the act and slaps him saying, "gali kisko diya tune" (Whom did you abuse). The man confronts saying "when did I abuse?" The visibly angry cop doesn't stops and continuously smacks him while also explain the reason of him not wearing helmet.

The man then says why are you hitting me for no reasons when I haven't abused you adding that he has a "news channel." The furious cop then responds, "Dal dena news channel mai aap." (You'll put this on a news channel) "Iska matalab road par badmashi karoge aap?" (Does that mean you'll act like a thug on the road?)

The cop then starts wearing the helmet - the man in question then asks "ab kessey lagaya apne helmet," (how are you wearing the helmet now)

The video has evoked 85.2k views and a flurry of comments with several in the comment section questioning the treatment of ordinary citizens by those sworn to protect them.

One user commented, "Will an ordinary citizen get the same exemption if they have a toothache?" Another pointed out, "You will find many such cases where police officers do not wear helmets, fail to use seat belts, talk on the phone while driving, drive in the wrong direction, and violate traffic signals."