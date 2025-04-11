Death Toll From U.S. Airstrikes On Yemen's Port City Rises To 14
The majority of the victims were women and children, they said, adding that, the death toll increased after the badly injured died in hospital.
The tragedy occurred when U.S. military warplanes struck homes in the Amin Muqbil residential neighbourhood, according to health authorities and local residents, who also shared video footage on social media following the airstrikes.
These strikes on Hodeidah were part of a broader series of 50 U.S. airstrikes across northern Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, and the provinces of Amran, Dhamar, and Ibb, as reported by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.
Local residents said, the strikes specifically targeted telephone network facilities in Amran and Ibb.
It marks the latest round of U.S. airstrikes since Mar 15, when the U.S. resumed attacks, purportedly, aimed at deterring the Houthis from targeting Israel, following the collapse of the Gaza ceasefire deal.– NNN-SABA
