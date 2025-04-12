403
Amir Int'l Shooting Grand Prix Opens With 220 Shooters Taking Part
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Shooting Grand Prix was declared open by Governor of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Sheikh Sabah Bader Al-Salem Al-Sabah on Saturday evening.
The week-long championship, being organized by Kuwait Shooting Sport Club (KSSC), gathered 220 shooters from 18 countries.
Secretary-General of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Alessandro Nicotra di San Giacomo and representatives of continental and national associations of the sport attended the opening ceremony.
Sheikh Sabah Bader Al-Salem Al-Sabah delivered a welcoming speech at the ceremony and then the ISSF Secretary-General took the floor.
Giacomo, of Italy, appreciated His Highness the Amir's kind patronage of the event and the efforts made by the organizers to set the stage for the championship.
He noted that the large number of world-renowned shooters taking part in the championship materializes the successes it made over the past years.
On his part, President of the organizing committee and KSSC Chairman Du'aij Al-Otaibi thanked His Highness the Amir for the sovereign patronage of the annual event which signals his care for the shooting sport.
He noted, in press remarks following the ceremony, that the large number of competitors in the championship was indicative of success of the annual event.
On a similar note, Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sport (PAS) Bashar Abdullah the KSSC gained accumulative experience in organizing sports events on the continental and international levels.
He affirmed the PAS commitment to supporting the shooting sport and all sports clubs which a view to helping the talented Kuwaiti sportspeople make successes in international events. (end)
