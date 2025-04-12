Prime Minister Carney Speaks With Secretary General Of NATO Mark Rutte

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CANADA, December 4 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Mark Rutte.

The leaders discussed issues of shared interest, including strengthening Euro-Atlantic security, continuing to support Ukraine in its self-defence, bolstering military readiness and burden-sharing, as well as identifying additional opportunities to further deepen transatlantic co-operation in the defence industry and innovation.

Prime Minister Carney underscored that NATO remains a cornerstone of transatlantic security. He reaffirmed Canada's commitment to strengthening the Alliance and contributing to the capabilities it requires.

Prime Minister Carney and Secretary General Rutte agreed to remain in close contact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.