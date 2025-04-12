BLENIX TECHNOLOGY Launches BLENIX CHAIN: A Purpose-Driven Blockchain For Real-World Sustainability

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) BLENIX TECHNOLOGY, a rising innovator in digital infrastructure, has officially announced the launch of BLENIX CHAIN - a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain protocol designed to support sustainable, industry-aligned use cases across the globe.

England, UK, 12th April 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Far from a typical crypto project, BLENIX CHAIN sets itself apart by anchoring its ecosystem in real-world utility, bridging blockchain technology with industries that drive environmental, industrial, and economic value.

While most blockchains focus on speed, speculation, or trend-driven markets, BLENIX is purpose-built for a sustainable future - and it's starting with partnerships that matter.







A Vision for Blockchain That Serves the Real Economy

At the core of BLENIX's mission is the belief that blockchain can be a force for transparency, ethical development, and long-term impact. The chain is designed to support multiple sustainability-focused sectors, including:

1 Asset (RWA) Tokenization

2.Carbon Credit Issuance and Verification

3.Supply Chain Transparency and Traceability

4.Digitally-Linked Mineral Reserve Projects

The company has confirmed its active involvement in multiple environmental and industrial initiatives, including a mineral mining reserve project that aims to digitize, secure, and transparently manage resource backing on-chain. This initiative runs parallel to other projects focusing on tokenizing green assets and verifying carbon offset programs.

“We're building more than just a blockchain - we're building digital infrastructure that's rooted in responsibility,” said a spokesperson for BLENIX TECHNOLOGY.“Blenix Chain is where environmental goals, resource integrity, and decentralized systems converge.”

Centralized Exchange in Development

In line with its broader roadmap, BLENIX TECHNOLOGY is also laying the foundation for a centralized exchange platform, expected to go live later this year. The exchange will not only support mainstream cryptocurrencies but will also provide exclusive trading opportunities for BLENIX-linked tokens - including asset-backed and sustainability-aligned digital assets.

This approach is set to create a new category of digital instruments that combine physical asset support with market liquidity, giving institutional and retail users access to high-integrity tokens that reflect real economic value.

Global Partnerships and Industry Alignment

With operations expanding across the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia, BLENIX is forming key alliances in the public and private sectors. These partnerships are expected to serve as the foundation for real-world data input, resource transparency, and carbon credit standardization - all integrated into the BLENIX ecosystem.

About BLENIX TECHNOLOGY

BLENIX TECHNOLOGY is a global tech infrastructure company focused on building sustainable, purpose-driven digital ecosystems. From its flagship Blenix Chain blockchain protocol to its upcoming exchange platform and real-world industry integrations, the company aims to shape the future of Web3 by aligning decentralized innovation with environmental and economic progress.