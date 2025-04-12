Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Forces Repel Another Russian Armored Assault Near Kupiansk

2025-04-12 03:14:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled another Russian armored attack in the Kupiansk sector of the front, destroying two tanks and damaging two infantry fighting vehicles.

As reported by Ukrinform, Commander of the 429th Akhilles Separate Rifle Battalion Yurii Fedorenko announced the outcome on Telegram and shared a video of the operation.

In the morning of April 11, Russian armored vehicles carrying infantry advanced toward Ukrainian defensive positions. However, thanks to the coordinated actions of the 429th Akhilles Battalion and the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade, the enemy's movement was promptly detected and halted.

“The enemy's assault was repelled in time. The operation showcased effective teamwork and precision,” said Fedorenko.

The Kupiansk sector continues to witness intense combat as Russian forces push to break through Ukrainian lines. Ukrainian troops have consistently demonstrated resilience and tactical superiority, especially with the effective use of drones and anti-tank weaponry.

Read also: Russians trying to destroy Ukrainian defenders' shelters, trenches in border areas – SBGS spox

As previously reported, Ukrainian forces recently destroyed three enemy military trucks and struck two tanks in Donetsk region.

