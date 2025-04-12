Azov Brigade Repels Russian Assault On Toretsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The fighters of the 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard of Ukraine used drones to destroy Russian invaders who were storming the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Toretsk sector of the front.

According to Ukrinform, the Azov Brigade reported this on Telegram and shared a video.

"Repelling the enemy assault in 'bukhankas,' 'Nivas,' and 'UAZiks' This time, the occupiers converted their civilian cars into assault vehicles and, without any armor protection, headed towards the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Toretsk sector," the report reads.

The brigade noted that the result was predictable: a lot of killed, wounded, and unaccounted-for enemy soldiers who were hunted down by the drone operators of the 12th Azov Brigade.

The brigade emphasized that the lack of armored vehicles affects the Russian Armed Forces' assault actions, but the invaders still have enough manpower to continue their relentless attacks on the Ukrainian positions.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Kupiansk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled another Russian attack, destroying two tanks and damaging two infantry fighting vehicles.