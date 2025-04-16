Summer Strain: Water Crisis Looms Over North, East Before Monsoon Showers Arrive

MENAFN - Live Mint) Water levels in major reservoirs across the northern and eastern regions have dipped below last year's, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said in its weekly bulletin. They also had below-normal storage-the average storage of the past 10 years.

Falling water levels are a cause for concern as they can impact irrigation and hydropower generation.

The northern region, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan, has 11 reservoirs under CWC monitoring and a total live storage capacity of 19.836 BCM (billion cubic metres). As per the reservoir storage bulletin, as of 3 April, the total live storage available was 4.555 BCM, which is 22.96% of the reservoirs' total live storage capacity, compared with 32.32% during the corresponding period last year.

"Although (as of 3 April 2025) the overall live storage of the reservoirs in the country is better than last year, the live storage of the reservoirs in the northern and eastern region, shows a decline for the current year,” said Anshuman, director, water resources, The Energy Research Institute (Teri).

"Low rainfall and declining reservoir levels disrupt agriculture, reduce hydropower generation, and exacerbate rural distress. We need to ensure responsive policy interventions, efficient water use, climate resilient agriculture and diversified energy strategies to mitigate the crisis and ensure long-term water security in India,” he added.

The winter rains in November and December were scanty, resulting in comparatively lower reservoir levels. Further, rainfall over the country as a whole in March 2025 was 20.1 mm, 33% less than the Long Period Average (LPA) of 29.9 mm.

Similarly, rainfall in February 2025 was 15.9 mm, which is 30% less than its LPA of 22.7 mm. Also, rainfall over the country as a whole in January 2025 was 71% less than the LPA of 17.1 mm.

Cause for concern

"The low water level in reservoirs in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab is a cause for concern as it may affect irrigation and power generation requirements for Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan,” said a senior official in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd.

The eastern region, comprising Assam, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura, Nagaland, and Bihar, has 27 reservoirs with a total live storage capacity of 21.655 BCM. As of 03 April, the total live storage available was 8.15 BCM, which was 37.64% of the total live storage capacity.

The storage during the corresponding period of last year was 47.08%, and normal storage during the corresponding period was 44.85% of live storage capacity.

Since the two regions face heatwaves, falling water levels can further impact irrigation and also hydropower generation. However, in the western, central and southern regions, the water level is better than last year and is also better than normal storage.

Chances for improvement

However, the water situation in the North and East could improve after the monsoon, as India is expected to receive above-normal monsoon rainfall in 2025. On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast seasonal rainfall at 105% of the long-period average.

To be sure, the overall storage position nationally is better than the corresponding period last year and also better than the normal storage level during the corresponding period. The water level in 161 major reservoirs monitored by CWC was 182.375 BCM, which was about 70.74% of the live storage capacity of 257.812 BCM.

As of 3 April, the water available in these reservoirs was 72.91 BCM, which is 39.98% of their total live storage capacity. However, last year, the live storage available in these reservoirs for the corresponding period was 63.83 BCM, and normal storage was 61.793 BCM. According to data, the live storage available in 161 reservoirs was 114.23% of the live storage of the corresponding period of last year and 117.99% of Normal storage.