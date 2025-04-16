Israel Blocks Gaza Humanitarian Aid to Undermine Hamas Control: Defense Minister

(MENAFN) Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced on Wednesday that Israel has implemented a policy to block humanitarian aid to Gaza in an effort to weaken Hamas' control over the territory's population. Katz made the statement following a field visit to Gaza with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior military commanders.



"Israel's policy is clear -- no humanitarian aid is about to enter Gaza," Katz said. He further emphasized, "No one is currently preparing or intending to bring any humanitarian aid into Gaza under the current circumstances."



Since March 2, Israel has resumed its blockade on the entry of food, water, medicine, fuel, and other supplies. Netanyahu explained that the move was aimed at pressuring Hamas to accept terms for extending the ceasefire and a hostage-release deal without requiring Israel to end the war.



Katz explained that withholding aid serves to "undermine Hamas's control over the population and prepare the ground for future (aid) distribution via private companies" bypassing Hamas.



Israeli forces are conducting strikes against Hamas militants and their infrastructure "relentlessly," as stated by Minister Katz, who indicated that preparations are underway for the next stages of the military operation.



The minister emphasized that the army will not retreat from the territories it has captured and will sustain its presence in specified "security zones" throughout Gaza.

He cautioned that if Hamas continues to dismiss Israel's conditions for a hostage agreement, "the operation will expand and move to the next phases."

Gaza health officials report that Israeli assaults have resulted in over 51,000 fatalities in the region since the onset of the conflict.

MENAFN16042025000045017169ID1109436990