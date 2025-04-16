Iranian Foreign Minister Says 'Principle' Of Tehran's Uranium Enrichment Non-Negotiable

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, April 16 (IANS) Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that "the principle" of his country's uranium enrichment is non-negotiable, according to the official news agency IRNA.

He made the remarks in an address to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting while commenting on certain "contradictory" positions adopted by US officials on Iran's nuclear programme and uranium enrichment following the first round of the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Oman last week.

Araghchi said, "What is certain is that Iran's enrichment is a real, accepted and undeniable fact, and we are ready to build confidence regarding the possible concerns. However, the principle of the enrichment itself is not negotiable."

He added that over the past days, "we have heard different positions from the American side, of which some are contradictory, and this will in no way contribute to the negotiation process."

Araghchi stressed, "Nevertheless, we should learn about the American side's real views in the negotiation session. If they come with constructive positions, I am hopeful that we will be able to start negotiations on the framework of a possible agreement. If not, and there are still contradictory and conflicting positions, the work will become difficult."

"If the negotiations are based on equal footing and held in a respectful atmosphere, they can proceed. However, they will achieve nothing through pressure and imposition of their positions," noted the foreign minister, Xinhua news agency reported.

Araghchi and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff are scheduled to hold the second round of their indirect talks on Saturday. The talks mainly center on Iran's nuclear programme and the removal of the US sanctions on the country.

Witkoff on Tuesday said Iran "must stop and eliminate" its nuclear enrichment programme to reach a deal with the United States, contradicting his remarks the preceding day that Tehran's uranium enrichment at a low level could be allowed.