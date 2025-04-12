Only 18 Refuelling Stations For Hydrogen Vehicles In Switzerland
Most stations are located along the busy A1 motorway and extend from St. Gallen to Dietikon, Bern and Crissier. There are currently no hydrogen refuelling stations in Ticino or Valais. The next H2 refuelling station is to be built in Egerkingen.
Hydrogen-powered cars are currently an absolute rarity. Only two new hydrogen cars have been registered in Switzerland since the beginning of the year. The industry is therefore increasingly focussing on commercial vehicles such as hydrogen-powered lorries.
