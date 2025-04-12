Only 18 Refuelling Stations For Hydrogen Vehicles In Switzerland

Deutsch de 18 Tankstellen für Wasserstoff-Fahrzeuge in der Schweiz Original Read more: 18 Tankstellen für Wasserstoff-Fahrzeuge in der Schwei

MENAFN - Swissinfo) There are currently 18 refuelling stations for hydrogen vehicles in Switzerland. Another refuelling station is being planned, according to the Swiss H2 Mobility Association. This content was published on April 12, 2025 - 11:46 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Most stations are located along the busy A1 motorway and extend from St. Gallen to Dietikon, Bern and Crissier. There are currently no hydrogen refuelling stations in Ticino or Valais. The next H2 refuelling station is to be built in Egerkingen.

Hydrogen-powered cars are currently an absolute rarity. Only two new hydrogen cars have been registered in Switzerland since the beginning of the year. The industry is therefore increasingly focussing on commercial vehicles such as hydrogen-powered lorries.

