Jordan Will Remain Strong, Unshakable In Face Of Challenges - Momani

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani said that no casualties were reported after an unidentified drone crashed in Ma'in area in Madaba Governorate on Friday.

In remarks to Jordan TV, Momani underlined that the Kingdom is“strong and remain resilient in the face of all challenges and dangers it may face.”

A military source said that an unidentified drone entered the crashed over Ma'in in Madaba.

The source said that the falling debris caused a fire in the wooded area where the drone crashed, and no casualties were reported

Momani added that the Kingdom has always overcome challenges and demonstrated resilience in the face of crises,“thanks to the will and wisdom of its leadership, the unity of its people, and the cohesion of its institutions.”

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing stability and security, highlighting the importance of national unity in facing regional and international challenges.

Momani called on all citizens to obtain information from reliable sources and to stay away from danger zones, warning against rumors and misleading news.

“Jordan once again affirms, through the capability of its security apparatus and various institutions, its ability to protect its interests and steer clear of all regional turmoil.”

He urged all Jordanians to stand together and stressed that unity is the strongest weapon against anything that threatens the nation's security and stability.