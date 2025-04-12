Under Ministerial Auspices And Global Participation: Ninth Narrative Summit Kicks Off In Somabay

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The ninth edition of the Narrative Summit, Egypt's first international public relations forum, officially launched today in Somabay, under the patronage and presence of key Egyptian ministers and with strong private sector backing. The high-profile event is bringing together senior government officials, industry leaders, global speakers, and top executives to explore new narratives of growth and development under the theme“Egypt Reset.”

Held on Egypt's Red Sea coast, the summit focuses on three strategic sectors-tourism, investment, and sports-aiming to unlock the country's economic potential, attract foreign direct investment, and support national development.

Ministers of Planning and Economic Development & International Cooperation, Youth and Sports, Investment, and Tourism, alongside the Governor of the Red Sea, graced the opening of the summit, which has grown into a major platform for dialogue between the government, private sector, and civil society.

A Platform for Progress and Global Dialogue

Lamia Kamel, Founder of Narrative Summit and Managing Director of CC Plus, expressed pride in launching the summit's ninth edition, reaffirming its role as a hub for influential storytelling, cross-sector collaboration, and economic inspiration.“This summit has always been about the people-their ideas, their passion, and their love for Egypt,” Kamel said.

Since its inception in 2016, Narrative Summit has hosted over 500 speakers and more than 10,000 participants. This year, the event unveils several new initiatives, including the launch of a Global Public Relations Association, the Storyteller Awards to honor young changemakers, and the designation of Narrative Summit as the official PR partner for G TALKS.

Kamel extended special thanks to the Board of Directors, led by Sir Mohamed Mansour, and acknowledged the unwavering support of attending ministers, sponsors, and partners.

Human Capital at the Core of Economic Policy

Speaking at the summit, H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, highlighted that human development remains a central pillar in Egypt's national strategy. She revealed that more than two-thirds of public investment for the current fiscal year is dedicated to human development, particularly education.

Dr. Al-Mashat emphasized the role of public-private partnerships and international collaboration in bridging development gaps and fostering economic resilience.“Through the Quality Growth Program, we aim to enhance macroeconomic stability, implement targeted reforms, and strengthen our global partnerships,” she stated.

Red Sea Region Rising

Major General Amr Hanafy, Governor of the Red Sea, hailed the summit as a celebration of entrepreneurship and a vital space for fostering innovation. He underlined the state's ongoing efforts to develop Hurghada, which has recently been ranked the second-best destination in the Middle East-after Dubai-by global platform Advisor.

Tourism as a Strategic Driver

Hosting the event for the second consecutive year, Somabay is reinforcing its status as a world-class destination. Ibrahim El-Messiri, Group CEO of Somabay, said:“For over 35 years, we've been committed to building one of the most stunning and sustainable tourism spots globally. Egypt's tourism landscape has evolved from ancient wonders to vibrant modern resorts like Somabay.”

El-Messiri stressed the significance of hosting international events such as Narrative Summit, positioning Egypt as a competitive, capable host on the global stage.

As the summit continues over the coming days, the focus will remain on reshaping Egypt's narrative for the future-grounded in innovation, investment, and global partnerships