European Allies Pledge $24B In Military Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): European allies have pledged a new military aid package worth $24 billion to Ukraine, with Germany contributing nearly half of the total, says a media report.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) held at the NATO headquarters in Brussels.

The BBC reported that Germany would provide Ukraine €11 billion (approximately $11.8 billion) in military support over the next four years.

British Defence Minister John Healey said the renewed commitments sent a strong message to Moscow, reinforcing Europe's support for Ukraine amid shifting US priorities under President Donald Trump.

The new aid includes air defence systems, missiles and other military equipment. Additionally, the UK and Norway have jointly pledged a £450 million ($590 million) package to supply Ukraine with radar systems, anti-tank mines, vehicle repair resources and hundreds of thousands of drones.

hz/mud