Whistle-Blower In RG Kar Financial Scam Transferred

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) The West Bengal Health Department on Saturday, announced the transfer of Akhtar Ali, the whistle-blower in the case of multi-crore financial irregularities in the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, to north Bengal.

In fact, the Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide evidence in the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case following a petition filed by Ali in the matter.

Ali was posted as deputy superintendent (non-medical) of Murshidabad Medical College & Hospital. He has now been posted in the same rank and post at Kaliyaganj State General Hospital in North Dinajpur district.

In the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case a total of five persons including the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh are currently serving judicial custody because of their alleged involvement in the scam.

The state health department has described the transfer as a routine one. However, questions are being raised within the medical fraternity about the real reason behind the transfer.

Recently, the state health department was at the centre of controversy over the abrupt transfer of Dr. Subarna Goswami, a face of the movement in the R.G. Kar rape and murder tragedy, to an 'insignificant' hospital in Darjeeling district in North Bengal and that too a lower rank.

Goswami had already approached the Calcutta High Court challenging the transfer.

Already, the CBI has identified Sandip Ghosh as the principal mastermind behind the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case.

The main charges in the R.G. Kar financial irregularities case are manipulations in the tendering system of the said medical institute, getting the infrastructure-related work there done by outsourced contractors bypassing the state public works department, smuggling of biomedical wastes of the hospital and finally selling of organs of unidentified bodies coming to the hospital morgue for autopsy purposes at premium prices outside.

There are allegations that the ghastly rape and murder of a lady junior doctor of R.G. Kar within the hospital premises in August last year had some connections with the financial irregularities.

Several persons from the medical fraternity had claimed that the victim lady doctor had to pay the price as she got to know of some dark secrets about influential involvement in the financial irregularities.