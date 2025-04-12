403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish Foreign Minister Meets with Russian, Swiss Counterparts
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held individual discussions on Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.
These dialogues took place as part of Fidan's engagements during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), hosted in the coastal city of Antalya, Turkey, where a news agency serves as the Global Communication Partner.
Based on diplomatic sources, the conversation between Fidan and Lavrov covered bilateral ties, energy collaboration, maritime safety in the Black Sea, and initiatives aimed at securing a ceasefire in the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
They further exchanged views on unfolding events in Syria and the most recent developments in Gaza.
Fidan also convened with Ignazio Cassis during the forum, as stated by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.
No additional information about that meeting was provided.
These dialogues took place as part of Fidan's engagements during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), hosted in the coastal city of Antalya, Turkey, where a news agency serves as the Global Communication Partner.
Based on diplomatic sources, the conversation between Fidan and Lavrov covered bilateral ties, energy collaboration, maritime safety in the Black Sea, and initiatives aimed at securing a ceasefire in the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
They further exchanged views on unfolding events in Syria and the most recent developments in Gaza.
Fidan also convened with Ignazio Cassis during the forum, as stated by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.
No additional information about that meeting was provided.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment