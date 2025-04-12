Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish Foreign Minister Meets with Russian, Swiss Counterparts


2025-04-12 10:34:45
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held individual discussions on Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis.

These dialogues took place as part of Fidan's engagements during the 2025 Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), hosted in the coastal city of Antalya, Turkey, where a news agency serves as the Global Communication Partner.

Based on diplomatic sources, the conversation between Fidan and Lavrov covered bilateral ties, energy collaboration, maritime safety in the Black Sea, and initiatives aimed at securing a ceasefire in the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

They further exchanged views on unfolding events in Syria and the most recent developments in Gaza.

Fidan also convened with Ignazio Cassis during the forum, as stated by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on X.

No additional information about that meeting was provided.

