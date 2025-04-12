CISF Pays Tribute To 127 Personnel For Making Supreme Sacrifice

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday organised an event to pay homage to 127 personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

Director General, CISF, Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, presided over a special function at CISF Headquarters, New Delhi, and personally honoured the families of the bravehearts.

In his address, the DG paid tribute to their courage, sacrifice and unwavering dedication, said an official.

The event reaffirmed CISF's strong commitment to national security and honoured the sacrifices made by its personnel in protecting the integrity of the nation. The force has a strength of more than 1,88,000 personnel.

Earlier in the day, Praveer Ranjan, SDG (APS), along with senior CISF officers and personnel, paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes at the Central Sculpture, National Police Memorial.

The families of CISF bravehearts also visited the 'Wall of Valour,' where the names of all CAPF and Police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice are engraved in stone.

A performance was presented by the CISF band and CISF officers, personnel, and their families from various Delhi-NCR based units attended the event.

As part of the prestigious event, the families were given an exclusive tour of the Police Museum and shown a special CISF film. The film highlighted the unmatched valour of CISF personnel and their vital role in ensuring the nation's security.

In an emotional ceremony, senior officers felicitated the families and expressed their gratitude for their sacrifice.

The CISF at present provides security cover to 359 establishments through the length and breadth of the country. It also has its own Fire Wing, which provides services to 115 of the above establishments.

The CISF security umbrella includes India's most critical infrastructure facilities like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants, etc. In addition, the CISF also protects important government buildings, iconic heritage monuments, the Delhi Metro, the Parliament House Complex and Central Jails of Jammu and Kashmir.

The CISF also has a specialised VIP Security vertical providing round-the-clock security to important protectees.