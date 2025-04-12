Ukraine's Foreign Minister Meets With Counterparts From Slovakia, Moldova
Sybiha shared details of the meetings on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
He said that during today's meeting with his Slovak colleague, Juraj Blanar, both parties discussed the bilateral agenda and steps to further bilateral cooperation mechanisms.
"We also discussed recent diplomatic efforts to achieve a fair and lasting peace for Ukraine. Thankful for Slovakia's solidarity," Sybiha wrote.
He also said that during a meeting with Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi, they discussed bilateral cooperation and regional security.
"Always a pleasure to catch up with my Moldovan counterpart and friend Mihai Popsoi. We discussed bilateral economic cooperation, energy security, and regional stability," Sybiha said.
He also added that Ukraine and Moldova continue to cooperate closely on their shared path to joining the EU.Read also: Sybiha thanks Estonia for leadership in countering Russia's 'shadow fleet'
A large-scale diplomatic forum kicked off in Antalya, Turkey, on April 11, bringing together about 20 heads of state and more than 70 ministers. The event will last until April 13. Sybiha is representing Ukraine at the forum.
