Bayramov And Lavrov Meet At Antalya Diplomacy Forum


2025-04-12 09:06:14
A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov commenced on April 12, 2025, as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Antalya, Azernews reports.

The high-level talks are expected to cover key issues of mutual interest, further strengthening the Azerbaijan-Russia relationship, particularly in the realms of regional security, economic cooperation, and diplomatic engagement.

