Massive protest in Yemen’s capital opposes U.S. airstrikes, Israeli assault in Gaza
(MENAFN) On Friday, tens of thousands of Yemenis converged in the capital, Sanaa, to express their dissent against U.S. airstrikes in Yemen and Israel's military operations in Gaza.
The protest was spearheaded by Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi, whose faction controls a significant area of northern Yemen.
Held in Al-Sabeen Square, the rally took place shortly after the U.S. military conducted 11 airstrikes early Friday morning on various locations in and around Sanaa, according to local residents and media source. Fortunately, there were no reported casualties from these attacks.
Since mid-March, the U.S. airstrikes in Yemen have ignited widespread anger among residents in the northern regions, targeting the United States and its allies.
During the demonstration, participants waved flags of Yemen and Palestine, chanting against the U.S. airstrikes, which they allege have led to numerous civilian deaths and widespread destruction of homes. They called on the international community to pressure Israel to halt its military actions in Gaza and to ensure the delivery of vital food and medical supplies to the region.
The global community has been closely monitoring the situation in Gaza, where 2 million Palestinians have endured ongoing violence while being trapped in the enclave for over a year and a half.
