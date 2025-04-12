Tobacco Barn Fires Compound Farmers' Woes Amid Economic Challenges

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Zimbabwe's tobacco farmers are confronting significant financial setbacks as barn fires destroy substantial portions of their harvests, exacerbating existing economic pressures. The 2025 tobacco marketing season, which commenced on March 5, has seen farmers grappling with these unforeseen losses.

Barn fires have long plagued Zimbabwe's tobacco industry, with many incidents linked to the use of traditional curing methods that rely heavily on firewood. This practice not only contributes to deforestation but also increases the risk of fires that can decimate entire crops. The Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board has introduced sustainability measures to mitigate these issues, including promoting the use of alternative curing fuels and providing tree seedlings for woodlot establishment. Despite these initiatives, the transition to safer and more sustainable curing methods has been slow, leaving many farmers vulnerable to barn fires.

The financial implications of these fires are profound. Tobacco is Zimbabwe's top export crop and the second-largest foreign currency earner after gold. The destruction of cured tobacco not only affects individual farmers' incomes but also has broader economic repercussions. The TIMB has been working to enhance transparency and ensure fair trade for farmers by introducing a biometric grower management system and intensifying enforcement measures to curb illegal sales. However, these regulatory efforts do not directly address the immediate financial losses incurred from barn fires.

Insurance coverage for such incidents remains a contentious issue. Many small-scale farmers are unaware of insurance provisions within their contracts, leading to unclaimed funds and prolonged financial recovery periods. The lack of comprehensive insurance policies that cover the entire tobacco farming process-from seedbed to transportation-further complicates matters. Farmers often rely on substandard barns, which are not covered by insurance companies in the event of a fire, citing negligence due to the use of inadequate structures.

Environmental concerns also loom large. The reliance on firewood for curing tobacco contributes significantly to deforestation, with approximately 52,400 hectares of forests destroyed annually for this purpose. Efforts to introduce alternative fuels, such as maize cobs, are underway. The University of Zimbabwe's Industrial Engineering and Mechatronics department has been developing a furnace designed to burn maize cobs, aiming to reduce the environmental impact of tobacco curing. While promising, the adoption of such technologies is still in its infancy, and widespread implementation remains a challenge.

