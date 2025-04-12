Dubai's Culinary Landscape Ascends To Global Prominence

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai has firmly established itself as a gastronomic powerhouse, securing the second position worldwide for restaurant density, trailing only Paris. With an impressive array of over 13,000 restaurants and cafés, the city offers a diverse culinary experience that caters to its multicultural populace and visitors alike.

The Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report highlights a significant surge in dining enthusiasm among residents, with a 61% year-on-year increase in dining out occasions. The average frequency rose from 1.8 times per week in 2022 to 2.9 times per week in 2023. Additionally, 69% of UAE residents now regard Dubai as the world's leading gastronomy hub.

International visitors have also expressed heightened satisfaction with the city's dining value, with 66% acknowledging good value for money in 2023, up from 54% the previous year.

The MICHELIN Guide Dubai 2024 underscores the city's culinary excellence by featuring 106 restaurants, marking a 53.6% increase since its 2022 inception. Notably, Row on 45 joined the elite group of two MICHELIN Stars establishments, bringing the total to four. The guide also recognizes 15 one MICHELIN Star restaurants, 18 Bib Gourmand establishments, and three MICHELIN Green Star venues, reflecting Dubai's commitment to sustainability in dining.

The city's gastronomic prowess was further acknowledged at the 2024 World Culinary Awards, where Dubai was named the 'World's Best Culinary Destination' and the 'Middle East's Best Culinary Destination.' Atlantis The Royal received accolades for 'World's Best Hotel for Brunch' and 'World's Best Hotel Restaurant' for Ariana's Persian Kitchen, while Ossiano Restaurant at Atlantis The Palm was honored with the 'World's Best Culinary Experience' award.

A notable trend in Dubai's dining scene is the shift towards local and regional flavors. Chefs are increasingly emphasizing Emirati and Middle Eastern cuisines, moving away from the city's traditional reliance on international culinary imports. This movement is exemplified by establishments like Orfali Bros Bistro, led by Syrian chef Mohammad Orfali and his brothers, offering dishes that narrate their Aleppian heritage. Similarly, Palestinian chef Salam Dakkak's Sufret Maryam provides an authentic Levantine dining experience, reflecting a broader commitment to showcasing the region's rich culinary traditions.

The Dubai Economic Agenda 2033 aims to double the city's economy within a decade and solidify its position among the world's top three cities for business and leisure. Dubai's gastronomic excellence aligns seamlessly with this vision, as the culinary sector significantly contributes to the city's economic growth and global appeal.

Dubai's ascent as a culinary capital is further evidenced by its diverse dining options, ranging from street food to fine dining, catering to the tastes of nearly 200 nationalities residing in the city. This eclectic mix not only enriches the local food scene but also positions Dubai as a melting pot of global cuisines, attracting food enthusiasts from around the world.

The city's commitment to culinary excellence is also reflected in its hosting of the annual Dubai Food Festival, which celebrated its 11th edition in 2024. This event showcases Dubai's dynamic food scene and reinforces its status as a global gastronomic hub.

