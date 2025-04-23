Central Govt Approves Rs 2,100 Crore For MP's Textile Park

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, April 23 (IANS) The Central government has approved a whopping Rs 2,100 crore for the establishment of PM MITRA Park in Madhya Pradesh.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Textiles shared on X, applications for land allotment at this park will soon be invited.

Spanning 2,100 acres, this state-of-the-art integrated textile park will be India's very first of its kind. The plan encompasses several modern amenities, including a 20 MLD ZLD (Zero Liquid Discharge) system, a solar power plant, plug-and-play units (Build-to-Suit), and dedicated worker accommodations.

Construction is set to wrap up within 14 months, and the government has already received expressions of interest worth Rs 10,000 crore from investors, the Ministry said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the project through a repost on X, describing it as a visionary initiative that would revolutionise the textile sector in Madhya Pradesh and generate extensive job opportunities.

Officially sanctioned by the government of India in March 2023, the park is planned in Bhensola village in Badnawar Tehsil, located in Dhar district.

The park was highlighted earlier this year during the Global Investors Summit 2025 held in Bhopal, a prominent event that underscored Madhya Pradesh's capacity for innovation.

Inspired by Prime Minister Modi's 5F vision -- Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign -- the PM MITRA Parks initiative targets seven locations across India.

Each of these sites is being developed under a special purpose vehicle (SPV) model to attract investment, especially in organic cotton sectors.

Efforts will encourage setting up weaving, knitting, and machine manufacturing units across regions such as Chhindwara, Bhopal, the Nimar Belt, Burhanpur, and Jabalpur.

In a meeting held last June, the Chief Minister called for the swift execution of this ambitious textile and apparel park project.

The aim is to facilitate 25,000 jobs through 21 dedicated units within the PM Mega Textile Park.

Funding allocations earlier committed Rs 4,445 crore for such projects until 2027-28.

Of the SPV's equity for the MITRA Park, the Central government will contribute 49 per cent, while Madhya Pradesh government will provide the remaining 51 per cent.

An MoU formalised between the Ministry of Textiles and the state government on May 21, 2023, confirmed the park's development across 1,563 acres of land managed by the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC).

Strategically located, the park is 110 km from Indore, 85 km from the Pithampur industrial hub, and 50 km from both Ratlam and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

Its distance to the Hazira port is 452 km, facilitating potential global exports.

As a leader in cotton production, Madhya Pradesh accounts for 317,000 metric tonnes of high-quality cotton, representing 24 per cent of the world's non-GMO organic cotton and 47 per cent of India's supply. It is also the sole producer of extra-long staple cotton in the country.

With its robust infrastructure and abundant resources, the park is poised to elevate India's textile industry while attracting substantial global investment.

Over the years, the state has rapidly advanced in garment manufacturing, boasting an increase in units from 11 in 2003 to 60 large-scale textile factories today, making it an attractive destination for investors.