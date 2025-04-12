Mubadala Energy Ventures Into U.S. LNG Market With Kimmeridge Partnership

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Energy has announced a strategic partnership with Kimmeridge Energy Management to acquire a significant stake in the Commonwealth LNG project in Cameron, Louisiana. This move marks Mubadala Energy's inaugural investment in the United States' liquefied natural gas sector, aligning with its strategy to expand its gas portfolio amid the global energy transition.

Kimmeridge Energy Management, through its subsidiary Kimmeridge Texas Gas, acquired a 90% stake in Commonwealth LNG in June 2024. The project is developing a 9.5 million metric tons per annum LNG export facility on the west bank of the Calcasieu Ship Channel. The acquisition aimed to advance the project towards a final investment decision by the end of the second quarter of 2025.

In August 2023, Commonwealth LNG secured development capital from Kimmeridge, completing the funding required to reach FID. The two companies agreed in principle on a 20-year, 2 mtpa LNG offtake commitment from the facility, along with associated gas supply. This agreement also included terms for Kimmeridge's participation in providing further equity to support the construction of the facility.

Mubadala Energy's entry into the partnership brings additional financial strength and international expertise to the Commonwealth LNG project. While specific details of Mubadala's investment have not been disclosed, the collaboration is expected to enhance the project's prospects amid a competitive and evolving LNG market.

The Commonwealth LNG project has faced regulatory challenges, particularly concerning the U.S. Department of Energy's approval process for LNG export licenses. The project has been awaiting an export permit for over a year, with delays attributed to the Biden administration's pause on LNG export-permit reviews. Kimmeridge's Managing Partner, Ben Dell, expressed optimism that the pause could be lifted early next year, potentially allowing the project to reach FID in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In anticipation of regulatory approvals, Commonwealth LNG has been proactive in securing partnerships and agreements to bolster the project's development. In August 2023, the company entered into a collaboration with Baker Hughes for the supply of gas compression technology and equipment, aiming to commence production in early 2027. Additionally, Commonwealth LNG and Kimmeridge Texas Gas committed to natural gas certification under MiQ standards, reflecting a focus on environmental responsibility.

