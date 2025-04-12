403
Deadly car crash in eastern Ecuador claims four lives, injures five
(MENAFN) A catastrophic car crash in eastern Ecuador on Friday has led to the loss of over four lives and left five individuals injured, as reported by local media citing the national emergency service.
The Integrated Security Service ECU 911 confirmed that the incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning, involving a passenger van colliding with a stationary trailer on a road in the Santiago de Mendez municipality of Morona Santiago province.
Emergency response teams were promptly dispatched after ECU 911 received alerts regarding the accident to provide assistance to those affected.
Initial reports suggest that the van was en route from Cuenca to Macas, the provincial capital of Morona Santiago, when it collided with the parked trailer.
Local media reports indicate that a significant number of the van's passengers were students.
