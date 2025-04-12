KP Government Imposes Fees On Police-Issued Certificates, Sparking Public Concern
According to the new notification, the fee for character, clearance, and visa certificates has been set at Rs. 3,000, while the tenancy form will now cost Rs. 2,000. Verification of government employees' credentials will be charged at Rs. 1,000.
Also Read: Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to Boost Bilateral Ties and Trade Cooperation: Pervez Khattak Meets Afghan Envoy
The decision has drawn criticism from the public, with many expressing concern that the previously free availability of tenancy forms had encouraged formal registration, aiding law enforcement in maintaining records. With the imposition of fees, there are fears that people may now avoid registering their tenants, potentially leading to security gaps.
Police officials defend the decision, stating that the fees are intended to support system improvements, enhance transparency, and promote digital modernization. However, the public backlash suggests that a reconsideration of the policy may be necessary to balance revenue generation with public safety and convenience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment