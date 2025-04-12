KP Government Imposes Fees On Police-Issued Certificates, Sparking Public Concern

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially imposed fees on all major certificates and documents issued by the police, ending the previous system of free issuance for services like character certificates, clearance letters, visa processing documents, and tenancy forms. The move comes after approval from the provincial cabinet and is now in effect.

According to the new notification, the fee for character, clearance, and visa certificates has been set at Rs. 3,000, while the tenancy form will now cost Rs. 2,000. Verification of government employees' credentials will be charged at Rs. 1,000.

Also Read: Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to Boost Bilateral Ties and Trade Cooperation: Pervez Khattak Meets Afghan Envoy

The decision has drawn criticism from the public, with many expressing concern that the previously free availability of tenancy forms had encouraged formal registration, aiding law enforcement in maintaining records. With the imposition of fees, there are fears that people may now avoid registering their tenants, potentially leading to security gaps.

Police officials defend the decision, stating that the fees are intended to support system improvements, enhance transparency, and promote digital modernization. However, the public backlash suggests that a reconsideration of the policy may be necessary to balance revenue generation with public safety and convenience.