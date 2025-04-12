Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
KP Government Imposes Fees On Police-Issued Certificates, Sparking Public Concern

KP Government Imposes Fees On Police-Issued Certificates, Sparking Public Concern


2025-04-12 05:07:46
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has officially imposed fees on all major certificates and documents issued by the police, ending the previous system of free issuance for services like character certificates, clearance letters, visa processing documents, and tenancy forms. The move comes after approval from the provincial cabinet and is now in effect.

According to the new notification, the fee for character, clearance, and visa certificates has been set at Rs. 3,000, while the tenancy form will now cost Rs. 2,000. Verification of government employees' credentials will be charged at Rs. 1,000.

Also Read: Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to Boost Bilateral Ties and Trade Cooperation: Pervez Khattak Meets Afghan Envoy

The decision has drawn criticism from the public, with many expressing concern that the previously free availability of tenancy forms had encouraged formal registration, aiding law enforcement in maintaining records. With the imposition of fees, there are fears that people may now avoid registering their tenants, potentially leading to security gaps.

Police officials defend the decision, stating that the fees are intended to support system improvements, enhance transparency, and promote digital modernization. However, the public backlash suggests that a reconsideration of the policy may be necessary to balance revenue generation with public safety and convenience.

MENAFN12042025000189011041ID1109421201

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search