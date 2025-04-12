Azerbaijani And Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Miilitary Cooperation At ADF
According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense, the two ministers discussed the current status and future prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye-two nations bound by close strategic ties and shared values.
The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional security issues, reaffirming both sides' commitment to strengthening defense collaboration and promoting stability in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment