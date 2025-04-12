Azerbaijani And Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss Miilitary Cooperation At ADF

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, held a meeting with Turkiye's Minister of National Defense, Mr. Yaşar Güler, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum,reports.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defense, the two ministers discussed the current status and future prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye-two nations bound by close strategic ties and shared values.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional security issues, reaffirming both sides' commitment to strengthening defense collaboration and promoting stability in the region.