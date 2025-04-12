403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Int'l Airport Exceeds Global Aviation Safety Criteria Levels
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 12 (KUNA) -- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Saturday that Kuwait International Airport passed the security audit with results that exceeded the international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
In a statement to KUNA, Director-General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Sheikh Humoud Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, explained that the aviation security achievement reflects the support of the country's leadership, and continuing the path of development and innovation in this vital field.
He added that ICAO audit team conducted a comprehensive review on all security systems and ensured the availability of the latest equipment and supplies that comply with the international standards to protect the airport.
Al-Sabah stressed the need to implement strategic plans in order to provide the best services for travelers and obtain the highest evaluation rates at the regional and international levels.
He expressed his appreciation to all government and security agencies, national companies, and everyone who contributed to achieving this accomplishment. (end)
aam
In a statement to KUNA, Director-General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Sheikh Humoud Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, explained that the aviation security achievement reflects the support of the country's leadership, and continuing the path of development and innovation in this vital field.
He added that ICAO audit team conducted a comprehensive review on all security systems and ensured the availability of the latest equipment and supplies that comply with the international standards to protect the airport.
Al-Sabah stressed the need to implement strategic plans in order to provide the best services for travelers and obtain the highest evaluation rates at the regional and international levels.
He expressed his appreciation to all government and security agencies, national companies, and everyone who contributed to achieving this accomplishment. (end)
aam
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment