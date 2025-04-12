403
OCHA slashes workforce by 20 percent due to funding shortfall
(MENAFN) On Friday, the United Nations announced that its Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) will cut its workforce by 20 percent in response to a serious funding crisis.
This decision follows a letter from UN relief chief Tom Fletcher to OCHA employees on Thursday."Our partners – NGOs and the UN humanitarian family – are hit hard. We are hit too: a 2025 funding gap of almost US$60 million. We must address this to protect our mission," the letter stated.
In his communication, Fletcher detailed the planned reductions, stating, "As a result, we will reduce more than 20 senior positions (P5s and above) in Headquarters and in our Country and Regional Offices. We will reach a 70/30 ratio between Country and Regional Offices and HQ. We will reduce our overall workforce by 20 per cent."
When asked about the layoffs, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric addressed the media, clarifying, "This is due to a cut in funding and not at all to a cut in needs." He added that "some of the cuts have come from the US. Some have come from other countries," underscoring the UN's "funding source is very transparent, especially for our humanitarian our humanitarian colleagues."
The financial difficulties facing OCHA are reflective of challenges encountered by other UN agencies. Last month, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) revealed it would implement structural changes to its global operations due to a 30 percent drop in expected donor funding for the year, which included significant reductions in projects supported by the United States.
