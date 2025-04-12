403
Israel imposes one-week ban on Al-Aqsa preacher over Gaza sermon
(MENAFN) On Friday, Israeli officials prohibited Sheikh Muhammad Salim, a preacher at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, from accessing the sacred site for one week due to his sermon that criticized Israeli actions in Gaza, which he allegedly labeled as Israeli genocide. According to sources, Sheikh Muhammad was briefly detained and questioned by Israeli police in occupied East Jerusalem before being released.
In his sermon on Friday, the preacher condemned the ongoing violence in Gaza, which has led to the deaths of around 51,000 Palestinians and left the region largely unlivable.
An official from the Islamic Endowment Department, responsible for overseeing the Al-Aqsa Mosque, suggested that the ban might be extended.
This incident is part of a broader trend, as Israeli authorities have previously restricted access to other Al-Aqsa figures, including Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, for their vocal support of the mosque and criticism of Israeli policies affecting Palestinians.
