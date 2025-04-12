SKUAST-K, AICRP Distribute Seed Among Tribal Farmers

About 50 tribal farmers of village Lobran, Khag Block received 10q of high yielding SKUAST-K released varieties of paddy seed (SR4) and Seed bins (50).

Prof. Raihana Habib Kanth, Director Extension SKUAST-K, chief guest on the occasion, stressed the need for adoption and dissemination of the high yielding university-released variety of Paddy.

Explaining about the benefits of the SR4 paddy variety, Director Extension, SKUAST-K said that the variety is climate resilient, less susceptible to diseases and has the potential to tolerate adverse weather conditions. She also briefed the farmers about the role of SKUAST-K in augmenting research in agriculture to facilitate the farming community in the valley.

Dr. Bilal Ahmad Lone (Prof. & Head KVK Budgam) briefed the tribal farmers about the role of KVK Budgam in facilitating agriculture and allied activities in the district through on farm trials, front line demonstrations and skill-based training/awareness programmes. He encouraged the farmers to avail the services of the Kendra for more profitable farming.

Dr. Gowhar Ali (Assoc. Prof. NSP) and Dr. Aflak Hamid (Assoc. Prof. NSP) deliberated upon the Package of Practices to be adopted for the SR4 variety.

Scientists and technical staff of KVK Budgam and NSP also attended the programme.

