Two Dudes Painting Hosts 'Two Dudes, Too Much Paint' Earth Day Giveaway
Residents are invited to visit the Two Dudes Painting Co. parking lot at 750 Poplar Street in Lancaster, to select from a broad assortment of quality overstock paints at a suggested donation of $1 per gallon. Proceeds will fully support the SoWe Affordable Home Repair Program , an initiative dedicated to providing vital home improvements and maintenance assistance to residents in Lancaster's Southwest neighborhood.
Peter Barber, owner of Two Dudes Painting Co., explains,“With over 70 talented painters, we accumulate a substantial surplus of quality paint. We are looking to creatively manage our inventory and positively impact our community. 'Two Dudes, Too Much Paint' embodies our commitment as a Certified B Corporation to environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”
Paint selections will be arranged by type, finish, and color, ensuring easy browsing. Quantities vary, and distribution will occur on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 6:30 PM
Location: Two Dudes Parking Lot
Address: 750 Poplar Street, Lancaster, PA 17603
Suggested Donation: $1 per gallon (Proceeds benefit SoWe Affordable Home Repair Program)
Emily Ariel Hess
Two Dudes Painting Company
+1 717-449-9978
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment