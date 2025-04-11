403
Russia And Brazil Forge Arms Production Alliance At Rio Defense Fair
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rosoboronexport, Russia's state arms exporter, unveiled plans at the LAAD Defence & Security 2025 exhibition in Rio de Janeiro to partner with Latin American nations, particularly Brazil, on weapons production.
The company aims to share technology for building small arms, drones, precision weapons, tanks, and ships. Director Alexander Mikheev stressed the goal of helping countries achieve self-reliance in defense.
Brazil seeks to dominate Latin America's defense market. Defense Minister José Múcio announced ambitions to lead the region's military sector. The nation exported $1.78 billion in arms to 140 countries last year, boosting its economy by 3.58% of GDP.
Russia's modest booth displayed models of Su-57E fighters, T-90MS tanks, and BK-16E ships, prioritizing private talks over flashy exhibits. Mikheev met Brazilian and regional defense officials to discuss joint ventures.
He predicts a 95% rise in technology-sharing projects by 2030, reflecting a global shift toward local production. Brazil's government drives this trend with a $19.87 billion program to master technologies like radars and missiles.
In addition, the initiative targets 55% control by 2026 and 75% by 2033, alongside advances in AI and drones. Such investments signal Brazil's push for economic and strategic independence.
Strategic Defense Collaboration
Russia faces hurdles from sanctions limiting its exports, yet offers combat-tested, affordable systems to counter Western dominance. Brazil, wary of relying on U.S. and European suppliers, sees value in Russia's flexible terms.
Both nations share a mercantile interest in reducing foreign dependence. The talks hint at deeper collaboration, potentially involving local factories for tanks or jets, creating jobs and cutting costs.
However, Brazil treads carefully, balancing ties with multiple partners, while Russia grapples with logistical constraints. Competition from China adds pressure to secure deals swiftly.
This partnership could reshape Latin America's defense landscape, prioritizing sovereignty and economic gain. The Rio discussions mark a pragmatic step toward self-sufficiency, blending Russia's expertise with Brazil's ambitions.
As both nations navigate global tensions, their alliance underscores a calculated bid for influence and stability through shared production.
