Head Of US Base In Greenland Fired After Vance Visit

Copenhagen: The head of the US military base in Greenland, a Danish territory coveted by US President Donald Trump, has been fired for criticising Washington's agenda for the Arctic island.

Colonel Susannah Meyers, who had served as commander of the Pituffik Space Base since July, was removed after reports she distanced herself and the base from US Vice President JD Vance's criticism of Denmark and its oversight of the territory during his visit two weeks ago.

"Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct, especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties," the US Space Force said in a statement late Thursday.

The statement did not expand further but US website Military said Meyers sent a March 31 email to all personnel at Pituffik "seemingly aimed at generating unity among the airmen and guardians, as well as the Canadians, Danes and Greenlanders who work there, following Vance's appearance".

During his March 28 visit to the base, Vance told a press conference: "Our message to Denmark is very simple: You have not done a good job by the people of Greenland."

"You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass," he added.

Both Nuuk and Copenhagen viewed the visit as a provocation.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on social media: "We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it's being delivered."

And Greenland's new prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, said in a Facebook post that "the United States will not get Greenland. We don't belong to anyone else. We decide our own future".

In her email, relayed to Military, Meyers wrote: "I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the US administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base."

On X, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said "actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense".

Meyers has been replaced by Colonel Shawn Lee, the US Space Force said.