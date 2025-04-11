Gold Stock Alert - Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) Makes TSX Top Gainer List As Gold Soars

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, a top 100 rated investment site for retail investors following mining stocks issues a trading and news alert for Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL ), a TSX-listed company focused on exploration in Alaska and holds the Golden Summit Gold Project near Fairbanks and the Shorty Creek Copper-Gold Project near Livengood through leases.

The stock makes the TSX top percentage gainer list today as gold hits record highs. The stock is trading at 0.9900, up.1600, gaining 19.51% as of this report.

Freegold recently announced the Company has closed its upsized brokered private placement offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $41,975,805, which includes the exercise in full of the agent's option for additional gross proceeds of $5,475,105. Paradigm Capital acted as sole agent (the "Agent") on the Offering.

In connection with the Offering, the Company entered into an agency agreement (the "Agency Agreement") dated April 3, 2025, between the Company and the Agent. In accordance with the Agency Agreement, 49,383,300 units of the Company (the "Units") were issued at a price of $0.85 per Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Unit Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for 24 months from today's date at an exercise price of $1.30 per Warrant Share. The Warrants are callable by the Company should the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Toronto Stock Exchange exceed $1.30 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, at any time during the period (i) beginning on the date that is 6 months from the closing date of the Offering, and (ii) ending on the date the Warrants expire (the "Call Trigger"). Following a Call Trigger, the Company may give notice (the "Call Notice") to the holders of the Warrants (by disseminating a news release announcing the acceleration) that any Warrant that remains unexercised by the holder thereof shall expire thirty days following the date on which the Call Notice is given.

