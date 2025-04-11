403
USD/CHF Forecast Today 11/04: US Dollar Crumbles (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- During the chaos on Thursday, we have seen the Swiss franc pick up almost 4% against the US dollar, as we have sliced through the 0.85 level, followed by the 0.84 level. By doing so, this suggests that the market is in fact going to continue to see traders run to the Swiss franc in order to find a bit of safety. That being said, you have to be very careful with the Swiss franc, because the Swiss National Bank has a long history of getting involved in the markets when they see something they don't like.
