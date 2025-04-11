Govt Pledges Support For Women Entrepreneurs At COWE Oath Ceremony

MENAFN - KNN India)Rekha Rani, Commissioner of the State Textiles and Handloom Department, lauded the Confederation of Women Entrepreneurs of India (COWE) for its steadfast commitment to women's empowerment and business development during the oath-taking ceremony of the organization's new executive committee.

She specifically acknowledged the visionary leadership of the Andhra Pradesh Chapter, describing it as an organization that instills confidence in women aspiring to reach great heights.

The Commissioner assured government support for COWE's initiatives aimed at developing women entrepreneurs. She outlined various facilities and subsidies currently available to women entrepreneurs and encouraged COWE members to fully utilize these resources.

Rani emphasized that handlooms would gain increased significance in the near future and pledged cooperation in establishing handloom clusters through COWE.

Highlighting the ongoing 'Cheneta Ratham' (Handloom Chariot) scheme, which enables weavers to sell their products directly to consumers via mobile units traversing city streets and residential complexes, the Commissioner urged COWE to enhance public access to this initiative.

She invited interested individuals to contact the Textiles and Handloom Department for more information.

Yarlagadda Geetha Srikant was sworn in as the new president of the AP COWE chapter, with Vijayalakshmi and Jayalakshmi taking positions as secretaries and Yalla Padmalatha as treasurer.

The Executive Committee comprising Shobha Rani, Swathi Chandra, Kodali Kavitha, Sravani Jetti, and Lakshmi Sujana, along with Advisory Committee members Mohini Devi, Malathi, Rajamani, and Sridevi, also assumed their respective roles during the ceremony.

Notable attendees at the event included G. Sudarshan Babu, Executive Director of MSME; Murari Mohan Behera, Deputy General Manager of NABARD; and Potluri Bhaskara Rao, president of AP Chambers.

