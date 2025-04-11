Inventhelp Inventor Develops Smart Rupture Disc Monitoring System (RKH-741)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a gauge technician and I wanted to create a better way to detect high or low pressure events in a timely manner to help prevent accidents and the unnecessary release of toxic liquids or gases," said an inventor, from Norfolk, Va., "so I invented the SMASH DISC. My design can be easily adapted for use on existing pressure relief valves, thermal relief valves, and rupture discs that are widely used in gas and liquid process operations."

The invention provides a smart pressure relief valve monitoring system for a wide range of industrial and commercial process operations. In doing so, it can be installed on existing pressure valves without the need for a valve replacement. As a result, it would provide much more information as to the 24/7 operation of a pressurized system including high or low pressure events. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for utility companies, water and gas service companies, commercial and military vessel operations, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RKH-741, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

