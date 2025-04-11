4 Convicted Murders Publicly Executed In 3 Provinces

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Four individuals were publicly executed on Friday in the western provinces of Farah and Badghis, and the northwestern province of Nimroz, the Supreme Court (SC) announced.

According to a statement from the SC, the executions were carried out following the endorsement of verdicts by courts at all three levels and final approval from the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

In Badghis, two individuals were executed. The first, identified as Sulaiman, was a resident of Chah Jalal village in Tagab Alam district.

He had murdered three people using a Kalashnikov rifle. The second, Haidar, son of Majnun, hailed from Nakhcharistan village in Dara Bum district, and had shot and killed one person.

In Nimroz, another execution was carried out at the Shaheed Haqqani Sports Stadium in Zaranj City, the provincial capital. The convict, Abdul Qadir, a resident of Zaranj, had gunned down one person with a pistol.

Meanwhile, in Farah province, Mohammad Sadiq, a resident of Sheb Koh district, was executed after being convicted of stabbing a person to death.

The Supreme Court noted that these executions were carried out in accordance with Sharia law after due judicial process.

