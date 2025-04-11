Inventhelp Inventors Develop Specially Designed Food Server (RIM-323)

PITTSBURGH, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to ensure all food items are easily accessible to everyone sitting around the dinner table," said one of two inventors, from Alexandria, Va., "so we invented the FAMILY TIME. Our design would enhance convenience, comfort, and peace of mind during family dinners, holidays, and other special occasions."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep all meal items in an easily accessible location at the dinner table. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of passing food dishes from person to person. As a result, it saves time and effort, and it could contribute to a more enjoyable family meal. The invention features a versatile and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-RIM-323, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

