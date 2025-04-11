403
Merely half dozen Western countries willing to give troops to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Just six Western nations have so far agreed to send troops to Ukraine once the conflict with Russia ends, AFP reported on Thursday, citing unnamed European officials. The vast majority of Ukraine’s allies remain hesitant to commit, reflecting divisions within the so-called “coalition of the willing.”
The update follows a defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels involving around 30 mainly NATO and EU countries. The group is reportedly still divided over the specifics of a post-war deployment, including its objectives and legal mandate.
According to AFP, the UK, France, and the Baltic states—Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania—are among the six countries that have pledged to send forces. The identity of the sixth country remains undisclosed.
The UK has been particularly vocal in backing the idea, with Defense Minister John Healey asserting that the coalition has developed “real and substantial” plans. He described the mission as a credible force that would ensure a durable peace in line with U.S. President Donald Trump’s calls for a long-term resolution to the war.
However, many coalition members remain wary. Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans stressed that the U.S. must be part of any deployment—a stance complicated by Washington’s repeated denials of any intention to send troops. Brekelmans also raised concerns about the mission’s mandate and what actions troops would be expected to take in the event of renewed hostilities with Russia.
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson echoed those concerns, saying several key questions remain unanswered, such as whether the troops would serve as peacekeepers, a deterrent force, or reassurance units.
Russia has consistently warned against any Western troop presence in Ukraine, especially from NATO states. Last month, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev stated that any NATO “peacekeepers” deployed to Ukraine would effectively trigger a direct conflict between Russia and the alliance.
